REFRAME YOUR VIDEO

CROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT

The easiest way to adapt your video to any screen; vertical, square or landscape. Smart, fast and simple.

Upload your video and create impact!

SEE MORE

Trim

Remove unwanted shots in the beginning or end, with our fluent trim tool.

Smart Crop

Adjust each shot seperately, with our unique, fast and easy to use crop technology.

Subtitles & Logo

Add subtitles or your company logo to make your videos social media ready.

Download

Download your new vertical or square video in minutes and share it with your audience.

Free

0
$0
per month
  • Vertical & Square
  • Subtitles & Branding
  • 5 videos
  • 50 MB per video
  • 1 minute per video
  • 720p download
  • Watermark
  • Watermark

Pro

7.95
$
per month
  • Vertical & Square
  • Subtitles & Branding
  • Unlimited videos
  • Unlimited video size
  • 10 minutes per video
  • 1080p download
  • 5 GB storage
  • Technical Support

Unlimited

19.95
$
per month
  • Vertical & Square
  • Subtitles & Branding
  • Unlimited videos
  • Unlimited video size
  • Unlimited video duration
  • Ultra-HD download
  • Unlimited storage
  • Technical Support

Contact

Crop.video is designed by Responsive Video Technologies, a Dutch start-up with a mission to lead the aspect ratio revolution.

We are eager for feedback, so if you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know!